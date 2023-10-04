Reports of possible sale of Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza met with ‘excitement’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of the possible sale of Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza to a Dallas-based developer was met with anticipation from Plaza stakeholders Wednesday.

Reports of the potential purchase were released Wednesday by multiple sources, including Flatland Kansas City and Dallas Morning News. Details of the pending transaction weren’t immediately available.

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute spoke with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas following a city council committee meeting Wednesday.

While Lucas did not provide confirmation of the possible deal, he told Knute he views it as a positive step.

In a phone interview with KSHB 41 News, David Westbrook, who represents community stakeholders through the Plaza Area Council, said his members are “encouraging this transaction.”

"We are delighted by the unofficial announcement and inspired by what we know will be a deep commitment to Kansas City, supported by deeply planted roots and aided by deep pockets,” Westbrook said. “We stand ready to be helpful in the process of transition.”

The Country Club Plaza is owned and operated by a collaboration between Tubman Centers and The Macerich Company. A request for comment to the public relations firm that represents the partnership wasn’t immediately returned.

Earlier this year, the joint venture defaulted on a $295 million acquisition loan.

While not confirming a sale, Kansas City, Missouri, City Councilwoman Andrea Bough (6th District) told KSHB 41 News Wednesday that she was excited to learn about future plans at the Country Club Plaza.

“I look forward to having conversations about the future of the Plaza with any prospective owner, new owner or the current owners on how we can improve on the many memories of generations of Kansas Citians and restore the Plaza to a vibrant place where people gather to shop, live, converse and enjoy the many amenities that it has to offer,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—