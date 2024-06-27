New Country Club Plaza owners, Kansas City leaders call press conference to share vision

KANAS CITY, Mo. — The new owners of the Country Club Plaza are set to discuss their vision for the future of the Kansas City landmark in a press conference next Monday with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

An affiliate of Dallas-based HP Village Associates is expected to close on the purchase of the Plaza on Friday, June 28.

During the Monday, July 1 press conference, representatives from the HP Village affiliate and Lucas plan to detail their next steps to “restore the Plaza to its historical prominence.”

The release specifically references how when the Plaza opened in 1923, it was geared to accommodate shoppers arriving by car.

Earlier this week, Kate Marshall, president of the Plaza District Council, notified members of the council via a newsletter that they anticipated the new owners closing on the purchase Friday. Marshall said the council “had a good meeting” with representatives of the new owner and described them as “going to be tremendous partners with only the best intentions at heart for the Plaza.”

HP Village Associates LLC manages Highland Park Village in Dallas, a location that itself has roots dating back to 1931. Affiliates of the company also own and operate projects on Knox Street in Dallas, Phillips Place in Charlotte, The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth, the Scottsdale Design District in Scottsdale, Arizona and other properties in Aspen, Colorado, and Watters Creek in Allen, Texas.

