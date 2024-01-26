New FAA guidelines for Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport allow for development of River Market, downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt announced Thursday updates to the Federal Aviation Administration's guidelines for the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport that will allow for new development in the River Market and downtown.

The new language requires aircraft arriving and departing from the downtown airport to reach 1,000 feet before flying over the River Market District.

The new flight path, which decreases incident probability, will allow for the development of taller mixed-use buildings in the district, according to a press release.

“We are so thankful and appreciative of our partners at the Federal Aviation Administration and the US Department of Transportation. We’ve now cleared a pathway for new growth opportunities in the River Market and downtown that will provide more housing, jobs, restaurants, retail, and so much more while ensuring safe aircraft movements in and around the Downtown Airport,” City Manager Brian Platt said in the press release.

A study conducted by KCMO in 2023 proved development in the River Market District was restrained due to limits on building heights, per the release.

The press release says the possibility of development in the River Market District and downtown will "allow for economic growth throughout the area," and will provide developers new opportunities.

—