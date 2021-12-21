New FBI Special Agent in Charge to lead Kansas and parts of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new man in charge at the FBI Kansas City field office.

Special Agent In Charge Charles Dayoub will lead Kansas and parts of Missouri.

New to Kansas City and to the Midwest, Charles Dayoub has five main priorities.

“Counterintelligence, counter-terrorism, cybercrime, hate crime, violent crime,” he said.

Dayoub said what’s going to be different this time around is the amount of outreach.

“I cannot emphasize how important it is that the community be involved in what we do and how we interact with them,” he said.

The Kansas City field office covers a large territory including the entire state of Kansas and the western counties of Missouri. Dayoub says in order to focus on widespread threats they’ll bulk up the satellite offices and focus on diverse recruitments.

“We have to be diverse in the way we think, our background and cultures as we bring everybody together on a common mission set,” Dayoub said. “If we all think the same way, look the same do the same thing altogether, I think that sets us up for failure in the future and we cannot adapt to the environment and the threats that will emerge.”

Dayoub said he’s seen an increase of reported hate crimes, cybercrimes and lone violent extremists. But, Dayoub said he needs help in solving those problems by people coming forward.

“Typically the lone offenders will confide in someone, or someone close to them will see some type of change in their behavior or their actions, and that’s where we have to build that confidence and trust so they can come to us or a law enforcement agency to address the threat,” Dayoub said.

