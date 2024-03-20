New Johnson County library branch opens in Merriam

MERRIAM, Kan — The Johnson County Library is opening up a new library branch in Merriam.

The Merriam Plaza Librarywill open to the public Wednesday March 20th after breaking ground in late 2022. The new branch is replacing the Antioch Library which first opened in 1956.

The new library features a room dedicated to the Webb family who was responsible for integrating schools in Merriam in the 1940's and help found the Johnson County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

The branch will also feature several world languages materials to cater to the county's diverse demographic.

As a 'thank you' the library will be handing out totes while supplies last to patrons visiting the library within its opening day.