New KC Attractions Pass allows exploration of city at discounted price

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visit KC launched a new tool for people to explore more of Kansas City: the KC Attractions Pass. It offers one-day or three-day passes — both available for children and adults — for a single-fee admission to seven attractions around the city. Locations include:



American Jazz Museum

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop-Farm

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Shawnee Town 1929 Museum

The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures

Wonderscope Children's Museum

Vaile Mansion

The pass will allow visitors and families to save money.

For example, tickets for an adult and a child to Wonderscope is $24. The same tickets are $16 at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. You could pay $40 to go to both, or pay a flat-rate fee of $35 for both an adult and child one-day pass, go to both spots and others.

"Being able to make travel a little bit more affordable in a destination that already has a reputation of affordability like Kansas City, it’s a win-win for us, it’s a win-win for our travelers," said Derek Byrne, the director of content strategy for Visit KC.

But, it's not just about saving money, it's also about getting out of the KC metro bubble.

"The opportunity to get them out to more of Kansas City geographically is a really good fit for this program," Byrne said. "Getting them out to Shawnee, getting them out to South Kansas City to see the Wonderscope Children’s Museum, getting them to the new museums at 18th and Vine."

Or to Independence, where the Vaile Mansion is located. Leaders with the Vaile Victorian Society said foot traffic hasn't picked up 100% since the pandemic, but they already see benefits of being a part of the KC Attractions Pass.

"We would get the really big bus tours from Omaha, Des Moines, even in Chicago," said Sandee Dougherty, the president of the Vaile Victorian Society. "There were 40-60 people, and you get a couple of those you know, that’s very satisfying. But they just don’t travel like that [anymore]."

A dozen people have come in to the museum in the past month, all with the Attractions Pass, like a couple from Canada in town for the Royals vs. Blue Jays series.

"They had no idea we were here, so if it wasn’t for that, we would not have gotten that," said Dougherty. "I mean, it’s a whole new audience for us."

Even if it's only three to four people, that's good enough for Dougherty.

The KC Attractions Pass is available year-round. Visit KC said they're expecting to add more participating locations as time goes on.

