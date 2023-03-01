A guide on how to get around at new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the opening of the new single-terminal at the Kansas City International Airpot KSHB 41 News has a compiled a guide of everything you need to know when flying out.

Parking

At the main parking garage, there are seven floors with thousands of parking spots.

Parking rates range by the hour and max are $25 for one day.

Overhead lights attached to the parking garage will help guide you to park your car and tell you which parking spots are available.

Green means there’s an open parking spot, red a taken spot and blue means it's handicap accessible.

Check-in counters and baggage drop

From Level 3 of the parking garage, lighted crosswalks lead you to check in counters.

Upon entering, there are two check-in areas on each side depending on your airline.

Security

Once you’re checked in, the Transportation Security Administration security is in the middle.

There are two TSA pre-check and clear lanes on each side.

Amenities

Concourse A and Concourse B are minutes apart via an indoor skywalk.

There are two separate dining areas with handfuls of restaurants, stores, bathrooms and charging stations.

Return

Once you arrive back to Kansas City, an escalator down to Level 1 will bring you to baggage claim.

Upon leaving the multiple baggage claim

Carousels, there are many ground departure options.

The first outdoor loop is for passenger pickup.

After crossing the crosswalk the second loop is for ride-share, economy parking lot shuttles and hotel pickup waiting areas.

