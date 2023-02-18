Community members get 1st look at new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten-thousand community members had the privilege to walk through the new single terminal at the Kansas City International Airport on Saturday.

Spectators had access to both concourses and amenities that will come Feb. 28.

The locals believe it has been a long time coming for an airport that proudly represents our people and our culture.

As the city grows, they say so should our reach.

“We didn’t have what other airports had as far as convenience, but I think they’ll be like 'Oh, we should go to Kansas City,” said Yolanda Parker, who toured the terminal on Saturday.

Serena Miller, a visitor from Lenexa, says she believes it will be a huge boost for Kansas City’s economy as well.

“We were just talking about how it’s gonna open up Kansas City to so many more conventions, and people coming in and maybe, hopefully, new airlines as well,” Miller said.

For any Kansas Citian, one of the first things they might realize is the overwhelming local influence.

From the businesses and art installations, to the materials used for construction, every decision was intentional.

To continue supporting local, Joe McBride with the airport says there is going to be a KCI BBQ Contest every year and the winner will be able to showcase their food in the center of Concourse B for the winning year.

“Even that history part of Platte County, I love that, with the African American homage to them having this land and then them building on this land,” said Edina Robinson, another visitor.

With certain parts of the airport still under construction and wrapped in plastic, KSHB 41 asked McBride what there is left to do.

He said there is some finishing touches in the concession and airline areas, but they will do everything to make sure the first plane flies out from the new terminal at five a.m. on the 28th.

“We’re all you know, on crunch time here,” McBride said.

