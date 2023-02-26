Hiring underway for staff at new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurants and retailers at Kansas City International Airport’s new single terminal have enough staff to open Tuesday, Feb. 28.

However, there are still openings for employees ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft and the summer travel season.

Vantage Airport Group oversees the concessions at the new terminal. It designed a one-stop website where people looking for jobs can see options and choose where they’d like to apply.

Restaurants, coffee shops and convenience stores are all hiring.

Lovell Holloway, Vantage Airport Group’s general manager, says about 200 employees from the current KCI terminals will move to the new terminal. He expects to hire another 1,000 employees over the course of the year.

“We need awesome and amazing people who want to make a difference and really want to be the gateway to the city,” Holloway said.

Employees must pass a background check to work in areas beyond TSA security checkpoints.

Holloway says most jobs come with perks like free parking, higher salaries than what employers offer at locations outside the airport, flexible hours, signing bonuses and referral bonuses.

Most businesses at the new terminal will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. About 10 businesses will open before 5 a.m. and a few others will remain open until 11 p.m., according to Holloway.