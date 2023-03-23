New KCI terminal receives positive review from CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks to the ongoing success of the Kansas City Chiefs, CBS Sports NFL reporter Tracy Wolfson has spent a fair share of time in Kansas City.

Those visits have included frequent trips to the old terminals at Kansas City International Airport.

Once such trip came last fall, when Wolfson was in town for the Chiefs' regular-season victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While waiting for her flight, Wolfson ordered pizzas for herself and the people waiting at her gate due to the lack of food options.

Kansas City’s new single-terminal opened nearly a month ago and Wolfson returned to town for the first time with CBS covering the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament regional games at the T-Mobile Center.

She took to Twitter on Thursday morning, indicating she's much happier with the new terminal.

“Wow! Blown away by the new airport in KC,” she tweeted. "Great job. No more pizza delivery needed! They have everything you can ask for. Will make football travel so much better! #kansascity”

—