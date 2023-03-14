Watch Now
New KCI terminal surface parking, garage reach capacity during busy Spring Break travel season

Charlie Keegan
Lights hanging from the ceiling in KCI's new parking garage turn red or green to indicate whether parking spots are open or occupied in each row.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 14:06:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New Kansas City International Airport terminal is being put to the test with a spike of travelers during the Spring Break travel season.

KCI announced Tuesday that its 6,200 space parking garage and surface parking reached capacity, leaving economy parking as the only option.

The Kansas City Aviation Department estimated that the next two weeks could be the busiest for travel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The brand-new parking garage, which charges $25 per day, features lights hanging from the garage ceiling that turn green when a parking space is open. But right now, the garage ceiling will be lit in red, indicating the spaces are occupied.

The surface parking lot runs at $18 per day and is located to the east of the new KCI terminal.

The only parking option for travelers arriving to the terminal on Tuesday is the economy lot, running at $7.50 per day. While the lot itself hasn't changed with the opening of the new terminal, the former A and C lots have now been combined. The blue bus service will make a stop at the lot about every 20 minutes to bring passengers to the terminal.

