What happens to old terminals at KCI?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many travelers wonder what will happen to the existing terminals at Kansas City International Airport once the new single terminal opens Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the city’s aviation department says leaders plan to have crews demolish existing terminals B and C within a few months.

Clearing the terminals will provide an apron for airlines to park airplanes. The area could also serve the city in the future should it decide to expand the new terminal.

The spokesperson said the city will preserve the parking garages attached to terminals B and C. The garage in Terminal B will become employee parking. Leaders are still considering how to best use the Terminal C garage — leaving it as public parking remains an option.