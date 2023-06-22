New KCMO City Council facing call to address housing crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Housing has been a particularly hard struggle for Charisse Crawford.

"Very difficult," she said.

Crawford, a Kansas City resident, was priced out of nearly every option in the city, and had to stay in hotels and with family when she had to move.

"What are people in my condition supposed to do?" she said.

There are a lot of new faces on the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council, many of them have pledged to do something about housing.

Will Ruder, with the Home Builders Association of Greater KC, hopes they keep their word.

"Housing needs to be a conversation centered around the world, and we need this, and this, and this," he said. "Instead of what we've historically found ourselves."

Crawford and Ruder are hopeful a new council means a renewed focus on truly affordable housing.

They hope it leads to passing legislation that increases home building to reduce the price squeeze on what's already out there.

"To ensure that the industry is able to deliver more diverse housing options at a more diverse price," Ruder said. "And that entire burden can't be expected to be absorbed by the industry itself. New home construction is a critical element to the overall housing algorithm.”

Crawford says she faced a system that meant well, but wasn't enough to actually help her.

She's finally found herself a home after a year for searching, but she's hopeful her city can help others find it too.

“Affordable housing is a must," she said.

—