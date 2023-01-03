New KCMO Police Board member expected to be appointed in late February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's one open seat on the KCMO Board of Police Commissioners and that seat is expected to be filled late next month, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Mike Parson.

The five-member board, which includes KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, is the governing body for the city's police department.

Don Wagner retired from the board on Dec. 31, 2022.

Wagener voted in favor of hiring Stacey Graves as the department's new Chief of Police.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve on the Board of Police Commissioners of Kansas City, Missouri, since November 2017," Wagner said in a statement. "I will be retiring effective December 31, 2022.”

Critics have said the board is unresponsive to city residents and should be disbanded in favor of local control of the police department.

