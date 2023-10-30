New Kids on the Block bring 'Magic Summer 2024' tour to Starlight Theatre

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Kids on the Block is bringing its "Magic Summer 2024 Tour" to Kansas City, Missouri's Starlight Theatre next summer.

Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood will perform in KC on June 25, 2024, at 7 p.m. Central Time.

The band, which rose to stardom in the '80s and '90s, will be joined by special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff on the tour.

Ticket presale begins 10 a.m. on Nov. 1 for Block Nation members online, while Citi presale begins noon on the same day.

Presale will open for other groups on Nov. 2 at noon. VIP packages are also available.

The "Magic Summer 2024 Tour," inspired by the 1990 tour with the same name, will bring the band across the nation throughout the summer.