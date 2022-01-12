New Liberty gym uses unique high-tech during workouts

LIBERTY, Mo — Liberty is now home to a new high-tech fitness studio, where dumbbells and treadmills are replaced with robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Exercise Coach studio was opened Jan. 5 by Kansas City resident Sabrina Denny.

"She really took a leap of faith in a plunge in it. We're all really supportive of her and believe in what we can do," Exercise Coach trainer Eleanor David said.

The Liberty location is now one of six studios in Missouri. In Kansas, Exercise Coach can be found in Wichita and Overland Park.

The machines inside Exercise Coach studios are different than what you would see at traditional gyms. Their machines incorporate robotic exercise technology while clients are guided by trainers.

The technology adjusts to a person's workout and strength, and also increases difficulty for clients as they get stronger. Exercise Coach staff said they believe the facility's unique technology will help keep the doors open during a pandemic.

"There is no technology like it and we can work your muscles at a capacity that you would never be able to do at another gym," David said. "The technology here knows exactly what you can do and knows exactly how to push you to continue to become stronger."

The workouts are also specified to each person and staff says clients only need two 20 minute full-body workouts per week.

“I can feel the difference when I’m done working out," client Barbara David said. "I feel like I’m standing up straighter."