New low-income townhomes in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood offer opportunities for all in community

The Hispanic Economic Development Council (HEDC) in the Westside and the City of Kansas City recently broke ground on low-income homes, Belleview Townhomes.

On top of adding affordable housing to the area, the project is yet another one for Cris Medina Jr's HVAC business, KC Guys HVAC.

"It’s going to be neat to kind of see the project all the way from start to finish." Medina, a Westside native, said.

Medina's family has lived in the Westside for decades. Medina still lives there, and started his business, too.

"This is a huge opportunity for us, and we were excited," Medina said.

The decision to use local contractors was intentional, according to the HEDC's executive director Pedro Zamora.

"We have business owners who come through and we help them get their businesses solidified, we help them grow, or scale," Zamora said. "Now, they’re going to participate in a very nice project in their backyard."

Zamora said specifically, five local contractors will be working on this project, including Medina's.

This project helps the community from all angles, adding cost-effective housing that will stay way for generations, and assisting local businesses.

"These businesses will get an opportunity to scale through this project," Zamora said. "It’s a first time six-digit contract they’ll have to perform on."

Medina feels grateful to get to not only work in his neighborhood, but help make it better, too.

"Talking to them about the future it just seems, you know, bright and big," Medina said.

