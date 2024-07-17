New lowrider bike building program hopes to give juvenile offenders a lesson in discipline, character building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From inside Johnson County’s Juvenile Detention Center, KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis met with Ellen Hawks, who believes a new program model will build character and discipline.

“It’s exciting because I don’t think it’s been done anywhere else in the country,” said Hawks, director of the Juvenile Services Center.

Hawks says children 10 to 17 years old are kept in custody in the county's Juvenile Detention Center after an arrest as they wait on what's next in their case.

She said the facility is licensed for 45 beds for its detainees.

Hawks says the average numbers of detainees dropped in the last decade from 80 residents to 22.

She said that's because of the focus on improving the detention processes and decisions young people make.

“We meet them where they are at and try to change the atmosphere from ‘I got ya!’ to ‘I get ya!’” she said. "I get ya is very powerful when dealing with youth, especially youth that are in crisis. They are traumatized to some degree. This is not a normal environment to be in and we are trying to find normalcy in it.”

Hawks said many of their program area evidence-based.

“We have cognitive-based programming that helps provide them with better tools for decision making and the ability to recognize actions and consequences.”

Hawks and her team worked to develop a new program, a Lowrider Bike Club chapter, to help those in custody develop new skills they can use when they are released from the center.

The Olathe Lowrider’s Bike Club, founded by Erik Erazo, is centered around mentoring students.

The club's work has spread beyond Johnson County.

The club's programs are in four states, California, New Mexico, Kansas and Missouri, along with a chapter in Washington D.C.

Erazo, who began the work in 2016, said his goal is to reach as many kids as possible.

“Having access to any kids at any level is imperative to do that,” he said.

Erazo said his focus is on at-risk kids.

“My hope is that this new chapter gives them an opportunity to have a mentor just like the programs outside of the detention center," he said. "That they can talk to those mentors and amazing staff members that are there and get to know them on a deeper level.''

Erazo said said the program is designed to do more than just build build bikes.

“We’re building bikes, but we are building so much more," he said.

Hawks can see the results of the program that can give those in detention a chance at a better life.

"We are building skills, relationships, building something for the youth to see, something from beyond right now,” said Hawks. “Kids are kids. They want to do something that has meaning and purpose and that’s super cool. They are excited, it is cool to build a lowrider bike and it will receive recognition and we will show it in the community. These youth get to put their name on that and say I helped build that bike.”

Both Hawks and Erazo agree it’s a not a traditional model of discipline, but they both want programs that will make lasting changes in the lives of detainees.

“We need to always think outside the box," Erazo said. "There’s no reason to continue doing the norm. When you don’t have the opportunity to talk to an adult and ask them those questions, you still have those questions. But you’ll find those answers somewhere else, so if an adult gives then those opportunities to have those conversations then they can lead them on the right path.”

Hawks said when she and her staff stand with those in detention, she knows they can feel they won't abandon or walk away from them just because they are in a tough situation.

That allows them to build those relationships and trust, she said.

KSHB 41 asked Hawks about recidivism rates and she said it’s been harder to measure because they have seen longer stays since Covid-19 hit.

“Covid had an impact on delaying court processes," she said. "We’ve seen longer durations of stay, so I think it skews recidivism because they are not getting out and coming back in. They are not getting out. It’s a different measure at this time. I think we are getting there.”

Hawks said the length of time juveniles stay at the facility varies, from 22 days to some who've been in detention for more than two years.

Hawks and Erazo will host a ribbon cutting Wednesday for the new bike building program.

“They are going to build something truly out of the box," Hawks said. "There are no limits. I’m going to challenge them to create something the best they can."

The center also launched a program called Community Connection Event in September 2023.

Hawks said it’s been a success, with detainees and their parents to meet, participate in games, share a meal and activities.

The event happens once a quarter.