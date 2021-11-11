New Mediterranean restaurant coming to City Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Mediterranean restaurant is coming to City Market for lunch-seekers and evening dwellers alike.

The team at Ragazza, siblings Laura and Grant Norris, have partnered up to bring "Enzo" to 20 E. 5th St.

The space was formerly occupied by Bo Lings, which has plans to reopen a few doors down next spring.

It will undergo some renovation before opening as Enzo to improve floorplan and flow for the new concept, Laura Norris said.

Enzo is inspired by she and her brother's favorite restaurant in Rome.

They will offer "a diverse Mediterranean experience," specifically Sicilian and Greek fare in the form of small plates and full entrée options.

Menu staples will include roasted lamb, house-made tzatziki and a meatball similar to one Ragazza is known for.

Enzo will be an option for those wanting a quick bite at lunch, as well as those looking for a spot to hang out or in search of an evening destination.

An opening date was not immediately available.

—