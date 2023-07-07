New Missouri bill with senior property tax protections still needs approval from counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in Missouri state history, the governor signed a bill giving seniors or those eligible for social security an opportunity for frozen tax assessments, but is it a win?

There’s still a lot to be worked out concerning Senate Bill 190.

Counties have to individually adopt the bill, approve it and then write the rules.

This would impact the next property tax assessment in 2025.

“We need protections for seniors because a lot of people can’t afford to eat,” said Lyndall Gillespie, a Kansas City homeowner.

Preston Smith, another Kansas City homeowner, weighed in on the bill and appealing assessments.

“The big question is, do you want your assessments frozen at 2023 levels for the rest of your life while you live in that house?” Smith asked. “So, you have to get your appeal in. Unless you want to be locked in, the rest of your life at those values and I don’t think that’s sunk in for a lot of people.”

On Friday, Gillespie waited outside the Jackson County Assessor’s Office because she believes a giant mistake was made on her taxed property.

“I just think it’s horrible,” she said.

She showed KSHB 41 that her garage was assessed as a commercial property.

“That’s a parking garage to my home,” she said. “It’s never been commercial, just this year only, all zeroes across for the other years.”

Her two-door garage was assessed at $51,000.

Commercial properties are blanket assessed at around 25%.

“It’s not commercial at all, it’s my family garage that goes to my house,” she said.

Gillespie said she’s still waiting to see if it will be fixed next week.

“If you have any concerns at all at where your level is at you better get it in,” Smith said.

As of Wednesday, Jackson County has received more than 22,000 appeals.

A spokesperson for the Jackson County Assessor’s Office says they won’t update their final deadline numbers until Wednesday.

—