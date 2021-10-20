New Neighborhood Services Department head to improve KCMO neighborhoods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Forest Decker has been appointed as the director of the Neighborhood Services Department, with a mission to improve Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhoods.

"Forest Decker has been appointed director of the Neighborhood Services Department, accepting the mission to implement a new vision for the department to focus on enhancing services that improve the livability of KCMO neighborhoods," the city said in a release.

Decker has worked for the city for the nearly 20 years in positions that span from parks superintendent to environmental manager. He has also worked for the Missouri Department of Conservation, Kansas Bioscience Authority and Premium Standard Farms.

Decker is currently deputy director for the Public Works Department. He said he looks forward to working with City Manager Brian Platt.

“Our vision is to move the department towards greater collaboration with the community,” Decker said in the release. “We’ll be supporting active, vibrant neighborhoods by focusing on neighborhood improvements rather than ticketing and enforcement as a first response. Our goal is to be helpful to neighborhoods.”

Decker graduated from the Central Missouri State University with a degree in Biology before earning his masters in business administration from Baker University and a masters in environmental science from the University of Maryland.

To help Decker learn more about improving Kansas City neighborhoods, the department will hold listening sessions where residents can voice their concerns.