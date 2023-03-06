New on-demand ride service coming to the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new app-driven ride service, Iris, will launch in the Northland this month.

The ride service will operate similarly to Uber and offer “inexpensive transportation" for residents, a KCMO spokesperson told KSHB 41 in a request last Friday. Iris will drop off users within a quarter-mile of their preferred destination.

The app is called “Iris by Ride KC” and is already available for download in the Apple App Store.

The on-demand ride service divides the Northland into several different zones, which are represented by color-coded areas on the app’s map.

Iris by Ride KC

City officials plan to provide additional information about the new service at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.