Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New on-demand ride service coming to the Northland

IrisKC.jpg
KSHB
Screen grab of Iris by Ride KC App
IrisKC.jpg
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 18:59:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new app-driven ride service, Iris, will launch in the Northland this month.

The ride service will operate similarly to Uber and offer “inexpensive transportation" for residents, a KCMO spokesperson told KSHB 41 in a request last Friday. Iris will drop off users within a quarter-mile of their preferred destination.

The app is called “Iris by Ride KC” and is already available for download in the Apple App Store.

The on-demand ride service divides the Northland into several different zones, which are represented by color-coded areas on the app’s map.

IMG_6267.png

City officials plan to provide additional information about the new service at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.