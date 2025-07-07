New outdoor community pool opens today in Kansas City's West Side

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City's newest outdoor swimming pool opens Monday afternoon in the city's West Side neighborhood.
The Tony Aguirre Community Center has an indoor pool — but community members wanted an outdoor pool to enjoy in the summer months. Construction crews broke ground in January. KSHB 41 News' Daniela Leon covered residents eagerness for a new amenity in the dead of winter.
"Man, I think it's long overdue. I think this community was well deserving of a pool and a pool that's efficient for our community," Monique Arrellano told Leon in January.
The pool area will feature a deep water pool with a diving board and climbing wall, a water slide, water play feature and zero-entry pool.
Councilman Crispin Rea represents Kansas City's 4th District at Large. He spoke Monday morning about what he thinks this will do for the west side, a community that has gone years without an easily-accessible outdoor swimming pool.
"This is an important moment and a proud moment for this community. For years, the city has not invested the resources that we need to and now we are. It is going to have a great impact on the quality of life."
The pool opens at 1 p.m. Monday with a ribbon cutting.
