New outdoor community pool opens today in Kansas City's West Side

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City's newest outdoor swimming pool opens Monday afternoon in the city's West Side neighborhood.

New outdoor community pool opens today in KC's west side

The Tony Aguirre Community Center has an indoor pool — but community members wanted an outdoor pool to enjoy in the summer months. Construction crews broke ground in January. KSHB 41 News' Daniela Leon covered residents eagerness for a new amenity in the dead of winter.

Daniela Leon | KSHB Monique Arrellano - Westside Neighborhood

"Man, I think it's long overdue. I think this community was well deserving of a pool and a pool that's efficient for our community," Monique Arrellano told Leon in January.

The pool area will feature a deep water pool with a diving board and climbing wall, a water slide, water play feature and zero-entry pool.

Councilman Crispin Rea represents Kansas City's 4th District at Large. He spoke Monday morning about what he thinks this will do for the west side, a community that has gone years without an easily-accessible outdoor swimming pool.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Councilman Crispin Rea, 4th District at Large.

"This is an important moment and a proud moment for this community. For years, the city has not invested the resources that we need to and now we are. It is going to have a great impact on the quality of life."

The pool opens at 1 p.m. Monday with a ribbon cutting.