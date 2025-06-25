Watch Now
New photos show behind-the-scenes construction of 1587 Prime steakhouse by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction is ongoing inside 1587 Prime, a steakhouse concept from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes and Kelce are working with hospitality group Noble 33 to open the “modern American steakhouse” at the Loews Kansas City Hotel in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Noble 33 sent KSHB 41 some new images of what construction inside the restaurant looks like.

1587 bar construction.jpg

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant will have 238 seats across two levels. A 20-seat central bar is planned for the first floor.

1587 3.jpg

The restaurant will also feature private dining rooms, a grand piano at the primary staircase, custom art installations and a private entrance for VIPs.

Designers also plan cues in reference to football and the careers of Mahomes and Kelce.

News of the restaurant partnership was first revealed in March 2024.

No official opening date has been announced.

