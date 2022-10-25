Watch Now
New program to teach Johnson Countians how to recycle better

Odds are, even when these go into the recycling bin, this plastic won't get recycled. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, only 5% of plastic in America gets recycled. The other 86% ends up in landfills and the remaining 9% is incinerated.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Oct 25, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the concept of recycling certain metals, plastics, paper products and glass isn’t all that new, we’re still not very good at it.

Starting next month, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is partnering with Republic Service in program in Prairie Village to help residents recycle more effectively.

The program will include staff and workers going house to house to do a “quick visual inspection” of recycling bins left at the curb. Staff would then leave a checklist of items that shouldn’t have made it into the bin.

Residents won’t have to worry about any fines or punishment, and workers will still pick up their recycling.

The effort is geared toward reducing “dirty” materials” in recycling streams, which have to be cleaned up before further processing or diverted to landfills.

The program is set to start on Monday, Nov. 7, weather permitting. Staff will spend two weeks in the first area before moving to another part of Prairie Village.

More information is available at 913-238-6876 or online.

