New rendering shows concept of redeveloped buildings on Country Club Plaza

The owners of the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, are working with local leaders to identify incentives and financing to help remake the historic area.
Details about future of Country Club Plaza come into greater focus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas Citians get set to gather next week for the lighting of the holiday lights on the Country Club Plaza, developers are releasing more details about what the area could look like in the future.

As part of filings made public last week with the Port KC Board of Commissioners, Gillon Property Group outlined plans to redevelop 19 blocks of the Plaza “for a variety of uses, including approximately 1.7 million square feet of commercial and retail space, approximately 750 residential units and approximately 278 hotel keys.”

Port KC commissioners were originally slated to review a memorandum of understanding Monday that included the issuance of $1.4 billion in conduit bonds for the project. Commissioners and developers tabled the discussion to a future date.

Unrelated on Monday, Gillon Property Group released a rendering showing a general idea of what some of those redevelopments could look like, which included several multi-story apartment buildings relocated throughout the district.

The goal of adding residential options would be to increase density in the area, which would attract more customers and businesses.

The Country Club Plaza is hosting a public meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 24, at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th Street, in KCMO.

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Plan Commission is set to review the Plaza’s master plan development at its meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan contributed to this story.

