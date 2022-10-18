New renewable pet tag simplifies licensing process in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pet owners in Overland Park will have a simpler process for renewing their pet licenses starting in 2023, according to a news release.

Due to a change in the city’s pet licensing program, residents will receive a permanent, renewable pet tag instead of getting a new tag yearly.

Pet licenses will still need to be renewed annually, but there’s no need to wait for an annual tag for proof of licensing or change out tags on collars.

The change makes the pet licensing program more convenient for residents and provides a quicker turnaround in the licensing process, according to the release.

The new program will also save the city the cost of purchasing, processing and mailing new pet tags every year.

Replacements for the permanent pet tags will only cost $1 and still be available for those who need them.

All dogs and cats in Overland Park must be licensed by the time they reach six months old or within 30 days of being brought into the city, regardless of whether they go outside.

The license tag assists the city’s animal control officers when returning stray animals to their owners and ensures all dogs and cats are vaccinated for rabies.

The City Clerk’s Office will send renewal statements out during the first week of 2023.

Pet owners must apply for or renew their license online by June 30 in order to not obtain a penalty.

Licenses are valid through Dec. 31 and will need to be renewed in 2024. However, the renewable permanent pet tag that Overland Park residents receive in 2023 will remain valid as long as licenses are renewed.

