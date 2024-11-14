New restaurants are bringing a taste of Kansas City to downtown Olathe

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

The city of Olathe is working on its next comprehensive plan. Part of that plan is to bring more activity to the downtown.

The city announced three new restaurants that are going to help change that. Olathe Chamber of Commerce CEO, Tim McKee, says the businesses will bring the area some new life and keep it local. Char Bar, Pizza 51, and Third Street Social are all local restaurants joining the food scene.

“Historically, you know, downtown Olathe has been kind of a government center. We haven't had a whole lot of reasons for individuals to come into downtown Olathe. So, we were very deliberate in regard to trying to get some new restaurants,” said McKee.

Olivia Acree New restaurants coming to downtown Olathe

McKee says what the restaurants bring to the table is something that Olathe hasn’t seen for decades.

“One thing that we kept hearing over and over again from our residents was that they had to leave Olathe to get that dining experience,” said McKee.

Jason Pryor owns Pizza 51 in the South Plaza area. He says starting up shop in downtown Olathe is a risk, but one he’s looking forward to.

Olivia Acree New restaurants coming to downtown Olathe

“The opportunity downtown is there. There are so many people that are working there on a daily basis. So now the goal is to bring the density back,” said Pryor.

Erin McZee with Char Bar agrees.

“That downtown area is, I mean, it could be really beautiful again. And I think that we, and some of the other restaurateurs that are going there too, kind of bring a little life back to the place,” said McZee.

The city wants downtown to be a place where people come and stay a while. McZee says a restaurant is the perfect place for that.

Olivia Acree New restaurants coming to downtown Olathe

“Restaurant tables are one of the last places where we're not where we're still connecting,” said McZee. “We don't have our phones in front of our face the entire time. Our goal is kind of to try to be as engaging in as many ways as possible."

Char Bar Olathe will look a lot like their Parkville location with outdoor games and pickleball, while Pizza 51 will be in its signature converted gas station.

The chamber says these restaurants help create the live, work, play atmosphere they’re looking for, and that this is just the beginning.

“I think the next, the next five years, you're not going to recognize downtown Olathe,” said McKee.

The three restaurants all hope to be open by early 2026.