New rideshare transit program launches in Liberty; leaders tout success so far

There's officially a new transportation option in the Northland for just $3 a ride. Liberty leaders cut the ribbon for GEST on Tuesday morning.

Isabella Ledonne

It's the latest transportation effort to address issues with bus routes in the Northland. IRIS service concluded at the end of September due to rising costs.

GEST is now the main form of transportation in both Gladstone and Liberty.

The two Northland communities will have four GEST SUVs on the roads picking up to five passengers at a time.

Isabella Ledonne

"The reality is that everyone doesn't need a ride at the same time," said Lovell Holloway, GEST's director of operations. "Everyone has different needs."

Operations began in Gladstone last month, and rides have been going in Liberty for about a week.

"Been going fabulous. Ridership has gone up tremendously since the first week, up over 140%," Holloway said.

Isabella Ledonne

GEST is a rideshare program that's similar to IRIS microtransit, picking up riders on demand or at a scheduled time. However, GEST offers door-to-door drop-off and pick-up, whereas IRIS had designated drop-off zones.

Riders can use the app, call or text 816-919-GEST (4378) to request rides.

"We work with each one of our riders to figure out when the best time for them to travel is," Holloway said. "That's what's awesome about our service."

Transit operation costs have continued to increase across the metro. Liberty leaders said that led to the decision to switch from IRIS to GEST.

Isabella Ledonne

"Costs were going to increase 70% if we were to stay with IRIS," said Councilman Michael Hagan. "If [residents] don't have reliable transportation, this is an affordable way for the city to help subsidize transportation for those in our community who really need it."

Hagan expects up to 50 rides a day in Liberty.

"From what I've heard, people have been generally pretty happy," he said. "They're able to book a ride by making a telephone call, get picked up and get going to where they need."

Isabella Ledonne

GEST operations have been well underway in Gladstone for more than a month, completing hundreds of rides.

"We have 100% happiness. We call it a happiness rate, for each one of our guests," Holloway said.

But several riders KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne has spoken with — on and off camera — aren't able to say the same.

Al Miller

"They're constantly already booked up," said rider Wendy Kiger.

Kiger explained she's tried to schedule in advance, but there's still no availability.

"It's affected the way I was going to get to work," Kiger said.

Ledonne brought those concerns to GEST leadership.

"I've heard from riders in Gladstone that they actually can't book a ride because of low availability," Ledonne said.

"I haven't heard that," Holloway said. "To be transparent with you, there has never been an opportunity or time that we've never been able to give rides to the people that need them. That has never been the case."

After speaking with Holloway, Ledonne tried to book a ride at three separate times in Liberty and Gladstone over the app. All three times, all on Tuesday, stated no drivers were available.

Isabella Ledonne

Holloway previously explained the app was intended to roll out later and phone calls are preferred, but the app is still functioning.

"Our intention was to have more of a personal connection, not an app connection," Holloway said.

Liberty will work with GEST for 30 days before deciding whether to extend the contract for transit service.

"From our perspective, we want to make sure that our residents can get rides when they need them and there won't be a wait," Hagan said. "As with any new service you have, there will be hiccups. We don't always expect that things will go smooth from day one."

The GEST vehicles in Liberty and Gladstone are currently not ADA-compliant. Riders needing accommodations can still use the Liberty Access Bus or find other paratransit options through GEST.

