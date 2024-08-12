New school year ushers in new cell phone rules for some districts in KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Some school districts in the Kansas City area are starting the new year with new cell phone rules for students.

Olathe Public Schools approved a new policy earlier this month.

For early childhood through eighth grade, cell phones or smart watches are not allowed. Students can keep phones in their lockers or backpacks.

High school students can’t use their devices unless it’s a part of their school work and allowed by a teacher.

Gardner Edgerton is also enforcing new rules , which the district detailed at length in July.

One of the main objectives the district hopes to address is to minimize distractions at schools.

At the state level, a Kansas State Department of Education task force will focus on cell phone use in school.

“At least three states across the U.S. have banned cell phones in schools, including Florida, South Carolina and Indiana,” wrote Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson in a blog post discussing the task force. “Other states have created phone policies and early childhood screen limits.”

