New traffic signs installed at KCMO intersection where 9-year-old Hazen Workman-Duffy died

New traffic signs have been installed at a Kansas City, Mo., intersection where 9-year-old Hazen Workman-Duffy died in October 2025.

The new signs bring hope to her family and volunteer crossing guards.

The "No Turn on Red" signs were posted this week at Food Lane Drive and Longview Road near Ingels Elementary School after a city ordinance passed in November.

Every day since Hazen was hit by a car while riding her bike to school, Jorge De Lara has stood in the intersection — like a lighthouse — waiting to help someone cross the street.

“You’ll be out there for days and not see any boats, but that one boat that needs that lighthouse — that lighthouse is there,” said De Lara.

The reason for his volunteering at the intersection?

“I don’t want to see it happen again,” he said.

Jorge was waiting for change, and this week, it finally started happening. He reached out to me to share the “great news.”

On Friday, he was sharing that same news with drivers at the intersection of Food Lane Drive and Longview Road.

“They put up the signs already for ‘No Turn on Red’ during school zone hours,” he told many people as they waited to turn at the sign.

Drivers aren’t allowed to make right-hand turns on red traffic lights in school zones during school zone hours . In the area around Ingels Elementary School, that time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Despite the new signage, some drivers are still adjusting to the changes.

“Even when I’m here — I mean, you saw — they’ll just turn, they’ll just blow by,” he said as a car turned right on red during school zone hours.

Less than a half-mile from the intersection, Hazen’s family said they are thankful for the changes.

Christopher Shields, one of the family's children, said that because of the signs and the crossing guard, he believes people are a lot safer around the intersection.

“I know that shouldn’t have happened, and I believe if there were street signs up, then that wouldn’t have happened,” Christopher said.

Her sister feels the same.

“I am just really glad that everything is falling into place,” Harley Phillips said. “Seeing that people are being safer around the roads and making sure to watch for kids is something that I’m really proud of.”

The family says they’re getting stronger waiting for healing and always remembering Hazen.

“It makes me happy that we’re keeping her memory alive,” Harley said.

