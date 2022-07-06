KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced today that a new television show is coming to Kansas City.

Created by Amy Poehler and Scout Productions, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, will begin filming in Kansas City this summer.

Amy Poehler starred in the NBC series Parks and Recreation and Scout Productions produced Netflix's Queer Eye.

"Kansas City is on a roll, and we're thrilled to welcome Scout Productions, which produced Queer Eye, back to town to tell more of our friends' and neighbors' important stories," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "We look forward to seeing our City featured again internationally as the new series, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, explores the beauty and complexities of major life transitions through the eyes of Kansas Citians. Thank you to Scout Productions, Amy Poehler and Peacock for choosing our community to tell these stories and for tapping into our community's outstanding pool of talent to help produce the show."

The show will feature hour-long episodes about people facing major crossroads and needing to get their houses and lives in order. A Swedish "Death Cleaner" comes in to organize their homes, lives and relationships.

The show will air on Peacock/NBC Universal. The release date is unknown.

