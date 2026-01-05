New year, new gym routine? Tips from a local fitness coach

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

As the first full week of 2026 gets underway, many people are working to stick with their New Year's fitness resolutions after the holiday break.

Many people head the gym to get fit to start the new year.

Coach Kri Chay from PickUp USA Fitness in Lee's Summit shared practical advice for those looking to get back into the gym safely and consistently.

"Get moving. It starts in the home. Momentum. Once you create some momentum, whether it's just like plenty of foods, because it all leads to whatever you want to do, let's say going to the gym," Chay said.

The fitness coach emphasized that starting small is key to building lasting habits.

"Start with just movement, daily. Walking outside, walking outside, something you could do on busy days even when you're, you got errands to run, you got kids, you got work, you got stress and all that stuff, something you can do consistently," Chay said.

Beyond exercise, Chay stressed the importance of nutrition as a foundation for fitness goals.

"Whether it's just choosing the right food to eat healthy at home because then you're like, OK, I need to fuel my body for the gym," Chay said.

Finding accountability can also make a significant difference in maintaining motivation, according to Chay.

"Finding a partner, a gym partner too to go to the gym, it always helps out a lot. It's more fun with somebody else. That's why we do things in groups and teams here at my gym," Chay said.

The coach also highlighted the importance of mindset in achieving fitness goals.

"Just making sure you have the right mindset, you know, getting rid of the negativity, whether it's just negative people or negative environments or whatever, just setting yourself up with positivity to move on to the day," Chay said.

