New year, same questions remain on PILOT fee as new BPU general manager announced

The Board of Public Utilities announced its appointment of a new general manager Monday morning.

In a unanimous vote Friday, the board determined Jeremy Ash will be the new general manager as of Jan. 1, 2025, and will replace Bill Johnson, who's worked for BPU for nearly 45 years.

Kansas City Board of Public Utilities

Ash has been a BPU employee for 24 years, most recently serving as chief operating officer, where he oversaw electric and water operations.

"Jeremy Ash’s experience and vision for BPU stood out during the selection process," BPU Board President Tom Groneman said in a press release. "His deep understanding of our organization, combined with his focus on operational excellence and customer care, make him the right leader to guide BPU forward."

KSHB 41 reached out to BPU to speak with Ash, but he wants to speak with BPU employees first before the media.

We were also scheduled to speak with a BPU board member Monday, but the director of communications requested the interview with media be postponed until the new GM has had an opportunity to address all staff following his start date of Jan. 1.

"I’m honored to step into this role and continue serving the community I care deeply about," Ash stated in the release. "Together with our dedicated team, I look forward to building on Bill Johnson's legacy, driving innovation, and ensuring BPU is a trusted partner and provider of safe, reliable, and affordable utility services for Wyandotte County."

Ash’s educational background includes a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Applied Organizational Leadership from MidAmerica Nazarene University and finalizing a Master of Public Administration at Louisiana State University.

He also serves as Chair of the American Public Power Association’s RP3 Panel and on the boards of Kansas Municipal Utilities, Kansas Municipal Energy Agency, and Western Fuels Association.

As Ash transitions into his new role, there are questions lingering from the past year, largely surrounding the of the PILOT fee that shows up on customer bills.

Wyandotte County Administrator David Johnston and Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner promised this fee, which stands for payment in lieu of taxes, would be removed from customer bills by October 1.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Bill Johnson, current General Manager of Board of Public Utilities at an August 2024 BPU meeting.

Johnson was the one that warned these two officials about the fee removal date being "unrealistic" in mid-September.

The last time the Unified Government and Board of Public Utilities met publicly to discuss handing the PILOT fee was on Oct. 30.

At Garner's State of the Unified Government Address in December, he announced that commissioner Melissa Bynum will be leading a task force with the BPU board to address the PILOT, which is decreasing from 11.9 to 10.9 percent in 2025.

In his address, Garner said the UG is working to get the fee down to a six percent average.

But the only tangible change customers like Alma Hall have seen thus far is in leadership.

Other than that, the PILOT fee is still on their bills.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Alma Hall, BPU customer

"I knew that was going to happen, I just didn’t know how," Hall said. "I knew that money was going to come from somewhere."

KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson spoke with Hall in October, when she shared skepticism about the PILOT fee being removed from bills.

In an October interview with Johnson, he explained why it was not feasible from BPU’s perspective.

“I think [customers’] expectation was that the PILOT was going to be removed and they don’t have to pay it, but that’s not reality,” Johnson said. “What I’ve tried to communicate is BPU does not recover enough money to our rates to be able to pay the UG out of our rates, and we don’t have enough money in our reserves to accommodate that type of request without putting this utility in financial jeopardy.”

Johnson said a lack of adequate communication led to the aftermath of the PILOT fee saga, something Hall and KSHB 41 want to know if Ash will prioritize.

“My hope is that Mr. Ash is able to understand and hear the concerns of our community,” Hall said.

As someone who helps Spanish-speaking members of the Wyandotte County, as well as people from other countries understand their utility bills, Hall says she's constantly asking UG and BPU officials questions.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Alma Hall looks through notebook of questions from BPU meetings on Monday, Dec. 30.

“I often ask those questions, but I don't get any answers,” Hall said.

Besides addressing the PILOT fee, there are other priorities she’d like to see the new BPU leadership address.

“Open the customer service, provide more equal and equality jobs for our community, and be more transparent as far as our expenses,” Hall said.

If nothing else, she’s hoping the new year isn’t full of the same old questions.

