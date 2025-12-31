KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Families looking to ring in the New Year early have plenty of options around Kansas City, with several kid-friendly Noon Year’s Eve celebrations happening today.

New Year's Eve Celebrations happening in Kansas City

Noon Year’s Eve at Science City:

Science City at Union Station is once again hosting its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration, a favorite for families with younger children. The event has been held for years and continues to draw big crowds thanks to hands-on fun for all ages. Activities run throughout the day, giving families plenty to explore before the big moment.



Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Balloon Drop: 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $17

Guests can expect interactive exhibits, themed activities, and a festive atmosphere designed especially for kids who may not make it to midnight.

More Family-Friendly Events Around Kansas City.

Several other celebrations are happening earlier in the day across the metro:

Wonder Eve at Wonderscope



Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cost: Members: Free, children ages 0–1: Free, ages 2 and over: $16

Zoo Year’s Eve at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium



Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cost: Free with regular admission

Tickets are still available on their website.

