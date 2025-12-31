New Year's Eve Celebrations happening in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.
Families looking to ring in the New Year early have plenty of options around Kansas City, with several kid-friendly Noon Year’s Eve celebrations happening today.
Noon Year’s Eve at Science City:
Science City at Union Station is once again hosting its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration, a favorite for families with younger children. The event has been held for years and continues to draw big crowds thanks to hands-on fun for all ages. Activities run throughout the day, giving families plenty to explore before the big moment.
- Time: Noon to 6 p.m.
- Balloon Drop: 5:30 p.m.
- Tickets: $17
Guests can expect interactive exhibits, themed activities, and a festive atmosphere designed especially for kids who may not make it to midnight.
More Family-Friendly Events Around Kansas City.
Several other celebrations are happening earlier in the day across the metro:
Wonder Eve at Wonderscope
- Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Cost: Members: Free, children ages 0–1: Free, ages 2 and over: $16
Zoo Year’s Eve at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium
- Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Cost: Free with regular admission
Tickets are still available on their website.
