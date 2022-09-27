New York City Mayor Eric Adams throws shade at Kansas: 'They don't have a brand'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Adams really hates the state of Kansas for whatever reason.

During a media appearance on Wednesday to talk about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic, Adams decided to throw shade at the state of Kansas.

In the press conference, which you can find here and jump to 36:45 mark, he starts throwing shade at the state, leading to a couple of hesitant chuckles from people behind him.

"Kansas doesn't have a brand," Adams said. "When you go there, OK, you from Kansas. (New York) has a brand, and when people see it, it means something."

This isn't the first time Adams had thrown shade at the Midwest. Previously he threw shade at Iowa too when he was Brooklyn borough president.

Mayor Eric Adams, no fan of the Midwest, says New York City has a brand that is recognizable around the world unlike Kansas. “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.”

(Adams famously told Brooklyn gentrifiers to “Go Back to Iowa” as Brooklyn borough president.) — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) September 27, 2022

People in Kansas started noticing this, including Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Mayor who? Kansas isn't New York and we sure as heck don't want to be. I'll stay focused here in God's Country on making life more affordable and keeping communities safe, neither of which can be said about New York. https://t.co/E5y8MfVmDe — Derek Schmidt (@DerekSchmidtKS) September 27, 2022

