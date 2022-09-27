Watch Now
New York City Mayor Eric Adams throws shade at Kansas: 'They don't have a brand'

NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Brittainy Newman/AP
Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Posted at 4:04 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 17:15:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Eric Adams really hates the state of Kansas for whatever reason.

During a media appearance on Wednesday to talk about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic, Adams decided to throw shade at the state of Kansas.

In the press conference, which you can find here and jump to 36:45 mark, he starts throwing shade at the state, leading to a couple of hesitant chuckles from people behind him.

"Kansas doesn't have a brand," Adams said. "When you go there, OK, you from Kansas. (New York) has a brand, and when people see it, it means something."

This isn't the first time Adams had thrown shade at the Midwest. Previously he threw shade at Iowa too when he was Brooklyn borough president.

People in Kansas started noticing this, including Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

