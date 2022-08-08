Newhouse KC fundraising for van to help transport clients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A domestic violence shelter in Kansas City, Missouri, is asking for the public's help.

Newhouse, Kansas City's first shelter of its kind, is hoping to buy a 15-passenger van that will make a huge difference in the lives of the people it serves.

Chris Stibbs, Newhouse director of philanthropic engagement, said the van will open up many opportunities for its families.

"Transportation is a huge barrier that under resourced communities face when trying to get out of poverty, get out of domestic violence," Stibbs said.

Stibbs said a local church is willing to sell Newhouse the van for $20,000. He said one donor has already agreed to a $10,000 match.

"The van will be used to help transport clients to medical appointments, to job training opportunities, getting out kids out into museums and educational spaces in the community where they can grow and learn and play," Stibbs said.

Stibbs said the shelter has seen an increased need for its services in the last few years.

"When the pandemic started, our hot line calls dropped, which may surprise people, but when you think about it, people were stuck at home with their abusers and so their ability to access the phone was very limited," Stibbs said.

As an incentive for anyone who donates $2,500 or more, Newhouse will provide six months of free advertising on the van.

Stibbs said the shelter is hoping to raise the money and purchase the van within the next 48 hours.

