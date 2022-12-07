Newly-formed Plaza Area Council focused on future of historic area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Country Club Plaza celebrates 100 years, a group of people has come together to create what's now called the Plaza Area Council .

The Plaza Area Council is a private, nonprofit membership organization focusing on what is to come of the Plaza area in the next 100 years.

The grassroots group is collaborating with Plaza area stakeholders to support the historic district.

"It's in everyone's interest that the Plaza area remains vital and is a 22nd century destination, just like it's always been a 20th century destination," said David Westbrook, a spokesperson with the Plaza Area Council.

On Tuesday afternoon, Marilyn Lewis went shopping on the Country Club Plaza and told KSHB 41 she visits the area on occasion for shopping and dining.

"I live up north, they still have better restaurant choices here on the Plaza," Lewis said.

Lewis told KSHB 41 she used to frequent the Plaza area, but said it's changed dramatically over the years.

As storefronts are closing nationwide, the Plaza welcomed 10 new stores just this year, and the Plaza Area Council hopes to be part of the Plaza area remaining up and coming.

"We know, for example, that there's going to be a streetcar that will extend to UMKC and to the Plaza," Westbrook said. "We want to make sure that when people come here, they've got something exciting that they can find here, that gives them a hint at what the future is going to bring."

To many, the charm of the County Club Plaza is still there.

"It's just a nice place to be and it's nice to see friendly people and even in the restaurants everybody is really welcoming, so it's always nice to come down here," said Tabatha McLean, who works on the Plaza.

Still, McLean said there's always room for improvement and that's what the Plaza Area Council will focus on.

"We're going to be transparent in the work we do so there's more to come and and there's a lot more to participate in and there's nothing but positive things that will come from this," said Westbrook.

The Plaza Area Council hasn't given any specifics, but what they did share is that they want there to be something for everyone in the Plaza area.

