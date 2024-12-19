Newly-opened Farm Fresh Market hopes to address food desert in south Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

Residents in south Kansas City, Missouri, have longed for easier access to fresh, healthy food for years, and now, their wait is finally over.

A brand new grocery store opened its doors Wednesday, bringing a much-needed boost of options to the community.

Farm Fresh Market grocery store on Holmes and Red Bridge Road is breathing new life into this neighborhood.

Leaders say the goal of this new store is not only to improve access to nutritious food but also can now be counted on to support families, create jobs and become a hub for the community.

The new story also signifies a promise from Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

"Kansas City is committed to south Kansas City," Lucas said at the grand opening.

Debra Hartman, a shopper who was at the grand opening, was excited for the new addition to the area.

"I think that sounds great because it’s been sort of neglected," she said. “I'm excited about it because this has been kind of a food desert,” said Hartman.

"The whole community is so excited,” said Karla, another shopper.

The grand opening of Farm Fresh Market came just in time for the holiday season.

"This is huge, this is awesome," said Jesse, who was shopping with his family.

City leaders hope it provides more than food.

"Well, what I got to say is, 'Merry Christmas,'" Lucas said. "We got the best gift possible this year because we are addressing a food desert in our community, we are bringing millions of dollars of economic development to our community and we are building jobs right here in south Kansas City."

Shoppers hope it also breathes life into the neighborhood.

"It means quick access — we can walk to it, we can get what we need without going to Johnson County or Trader Joe's," Shelly Blomstrom said.

"It's very frustrating to drive 20-25 minutes to get groceries," Jesse said. "Having something right down the street is nice and convenient. I'm hoping to save money, and it's definitely saving time. I do all the meal prep and cooking at home."

Farm Fresh Market promises affordable, quality healthy food.

