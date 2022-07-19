Newly opened Shady Frase Farm in KCMO hopes to offer space for healing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new farm in Kansas City, Missouri, but it’s not where many might think.

Shady Frase Farm is near Swope Park off of Bales Avenue.

Its free to visit and it’s doing some good in the neighborhood.

Under the comfort of billowing trees, you can find Jeff Frase and all of his animals.

This includes pigs, piglets, goats and birds.

“Princess, Stitch, Kevin Bacon, Lucy, Lily," Frase said describing the animals on his farm. "Gus is the nigeran male goat."

Frase said he is happy to get lost in it all.

“After a while of being back here, you forget you’re really in the city,” Frase said. “Something is different here and people get healed out here.”

Mia Morrow got to experience it for the first time on Monday.

“It’s in the middle of the city, a hidden little gem,” Morrow said.

Frase said it's helped him through the loss of his sister.

“It just helps me get through, since my sister passed, I wouldn’t have made it if I didn’t do this," he said. "[Losing my sister] Is the hardest thing I’ve ever done."

A willow tree in his sister Stephanie Frase’s memory, proving to provide more than just shade.

“People’s lives have been completely turned around here,” Frase said. “People have beat addiction, beat suicide, worked on their mental health, people have found peace and friendship.”

Frase said he's also talking about himself.

“I drank hard alcohol, a fifth and half a day for 15 years,” he said.

Frase is now four years sober and has the chip to prove it.

Out on his farm, he’s not just a protector of animals, but others who want to change too.

“It’s just a good, peaceful, healing energy back here,” he said.

