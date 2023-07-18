Newlyweds in Overland Park take it day-by-day after trees crash onto roof, causing extensive damage

OVERAND PARK, Kan. — So many in the Kansas City area are still picking up the pieces after Friday night’s storm. Cities have opened up several debris drop off locations to help homeowners with waste.

Despite the continued rain, many took advantage of the shorter lines on Tuesday morning.

People told KSHB 41 that the rain will likely slow down the clean up process for many.

That includes one couple in Overland Park. Katherine and Andrew Kanne are taking it step by step, one day at a time, after several trees crashed onto their roof and caused extensive damage.

“Just completely surreal to see your home and the big hole in your roof and not know what’s next,” Katherine Kanne said. “So many memories have been made in this house and so that is a big loss for us. Not just the material things that are in the home that have been lost but just like, it’s our life. So yeah, that’s been hard.”

The newlyweds got married and moved into their home back in January. They have been growing their family with a new puppy and a baby girl on the way.

During a time of love and celebration, this was the last thing they expected.

“Walking through that night and seeing all the insulation covering our couch and our bed and different trusses and beams lying on the floor was pretty crazy to think that, you know, you were just having coffee that morning,” Andrew Kanne said. “It’s definitely sad but I think that we feel really blessed knowing that we have a support system behind us.”

The road to restoration will be a long one, but the Kanne’s say they have been setting their eyes on things above and looking forward to things ahead.

“I know that it’s gonna be a roller coaster going forward, a lot of up and downs and emotional days, but right now we’re just really excited to be alive and to continue to grow our family,” Andrew Kanne said.

