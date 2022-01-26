News Literacy Week: Crafting a story from start to finish

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before a story ends up on air, producers, managers and reporters collaborate in our daily morning meeting.

During this meeting, story ideas are pitched and we discuss what information our viewers need to know.

The stories you see on the news get their start in a lot of different ways: social media, city leaders and people like you in our community sharing good news and also concerns.

Once a manager approves a story pitch, it's time to make those phone calls to line up interviews for the day.

Some days, reporters will work with a photographer to put the story together. And other days, some reporters work as multi-media journalists, also known as an "MMJ."

An MMJ shoots, writes and edits their own story.

Once the interview is done, reporters transcribe the interview, write a script and then wait to get script approval from a manager.

Once a manager approves the story, it's time to get the story edited and then sent to producers of each newscast detailing how long the story is and where to find the story.

Then, the story is ready for air.

The next day, the process is started all over again.

Sometimes, reporters have stories lined up days in advance, and sometimes stories happen the day of. Other times, we have to head to breaking news.

But every day we're working hours on end to provide accurate and relevant information that could affect you and your families.