NFL fans embrace Midwest hospitality

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was nothing but fun, food and drink for the thousands who rocked through an NFL Draft pre-party Wednesday at Kansas City's outdoor living room

at the Kansas City Power and Light entertainment district .

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis talked with fans from across the country who had nothing but great things to says about our nice neighborhoods,

sports teams, culture, and food.

“I’m from Orlando, Florida. I just can’t wait to have some fun at NFL Draft,” said Jeffrey Weintraub, NFL Draft fan. “I’m looking forward to the number

one pick. We hear it's C J Stroud.”

“We’ve been coming to NFL Draft for 5 years now, back when it came to Dallas and now we are here in your lovely city,” said Craig Kocay, a Dallas

Cowboys fan. “You and Nashville are side-by-side, the rest of them, you’re better than Dallas, better than Vegas, y’all are winning.”

“I’m wanting all the Kansas State University players to get drafted, especially Deuce Vaughn,” said Julie James, a Kansas State fan.

“We have the first-round pick. I’d like to see us pick a stable, smart-minded quarterback at the first pick,” said Quinton Russell, a Carolina Panther fan.

“I’m just here for the fanfare, the environment, and the atmosphere.”

“I’m hoping they take the guy from Alabama,” said Linda and Tamara Allen, Arizona Cardinal fans. “I’ve never been here, I’ve traveled to Europe, but I’ve

never been to Kansas City.”

“It just seems like it’s a very inclusive city, something for everybody,” said Kendra Washington, a Chiefs fan from North Carolina. “I’ve tried the Carolina

BBQ, the Texas BBQ, this is the last stop on the BBQ train is Kansas City.”

“Kansas City has a brand new airport. I wanted to see that. too,” said Isaac Gurule, an Indianapolis Colts fan.

“We live here,” said Heather Fauss, a Chiefs fan. “This is a big deal. KC doesn’t have anything like this before so why not support it? I'm actually a little

nervous about tomorrow. I think it’s going to be kind of crazy, kind of wild. I want to come down, but I’m hesitant.”

“First time I’ve ever been here, it’s really interesting people, great hospitality, great weather great BBQ, you can’t beat it,” said Josh Netterstrom, an NFL Draft fan.