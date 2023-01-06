NFL to show league-wide support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18 matchups

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL announced Friday the league will show support in multiple ways for Damar Hamlin as he continues his recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest.

There will be a pregame moment of support with a public address announcement that teams are encouraged to read before the national anthem.

All teams at their respective stadiums can outline Hamlin's jersey number 3 on each 30-yard line number on the field in either the Bills' red or royal blue colors.

Love for Damar



All NFL players will have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3."

For the Bills specifically, their players will wear a similar Nike shirt but in the team's royal blue.

Patches of Hamlin's jersey number 3 will also be worn by Bills players during their Week 18 against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

We'll be wearing a special "3" patch on Sunday for our guy @HamlinIsland.



There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18:

Bills football personnel will be provided with New Era hats embroidered with Hamlin's jersey number to wear during warm-ups.

