Niagara Bottling to bring nearly 100 jobs to Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A California-based bottling company is expanding to Kansas City, Missouri, and will bring nearly 100 jobs to the area.

Niagara Bottling, of Diamond Bar, California, announced Monday that it will open a 634,000-square-foot production facility at 11400 N Airworld Dr.

Brian Hess, Niagara Bottling executive vice president, said in a news release that the company appreciates the “highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure, logistics, and workforce” in the area.

“Niagara has built a strong team and community relationships in Kansas City,” Hess said in the release, “and looks forward to maintaining our leadership in the areas of manufacturing, innovation, supply chain and overall environmental stewardship.”

Tim Cowden, Kansas City Area Development Council’s president and CEO, said in the release that Niagara Bottling coming to the city “reinforces” the region’s role as a “growing hub for food and beverage logistics” in the country.