Nicki Minaj brings 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour' to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Oct. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicki Minaj announced she is bringing her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" to Kansas City's T-Mobile Center.

The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" arrives in KC on Oct. 1, 2024, making it a pink Tuesday in the metro.

While Minaj is bringing the tour to international Barbz — which is what she calls her fans — through the summer, she's now announced new U.S. locations for the tour starting in September.

She says this new stretch of the tour will be "Waaaayyyy gaggier than the first."

Ticket presale opened Thursday through Ticketmaster and all tickets will be available starting Friday. Tickets can be purchased online.

The tour is named after Minaj's 2023 "Pink Friday 2" album, a follow-up to her debut album, "Pink Friday."

JUST ANNOUNCED- Nicki Minaj announces more dates for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, and she’s coming to T-Mobile Center Oct. 1!! Tickets on sale this Friday at 9 a.m. 🎀🦄🥳 https://t.co/KJN12EgSeH pic.twitter.com/w4Bx50Wjd3 — T-Mobile Center (@tmobilecenter) May 29, 2024

—