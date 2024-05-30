Watch Now
Nicki Minaj brings 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour' to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Oct. 1

Pre-sale begins Thursday
Posted at 9:22 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 10:22:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicki Minaj announced she is bringing her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" to Kansas City's T-Mobile Center.

The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" arrives in KC on Oct. 1, 2024, making it a pink Tuesday in the metro.

While Minaj is bringing the tour to international Barbz — which is what she calls her fans — through the summer, she's now announced new U.S. locations for the tour starting in September.

She says this new stretch of the tour will be "Waaaayyyy gaggier than the first."

Ticket presale opened Thursday through Ticketmaster and all tickets will be available starting Friday. Tickets can be purchased online.

The tour is named after Minaj's 2023 "Pink Friday 2" album, a follow-up to her debut album, "Pink Friday."

