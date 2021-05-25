Watch
Nike store on Country Club Plaza closes

Jacob Morgan/KSHB
The Nike store on the Country Club Plaza closed Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Posted at 4:18 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 17:18:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nike store on the Country Club Plaza is closed.

It closed on Sunday, according to a voicemail recording 41 Action News heard upon trying to call the store.

Additionally, the location is no longer listed on the Nike or Plaza websites.

A 41 Action News crew that went by the store saw employees moving everything out of it.

Circumstances surrounding the closure weren’t immediately clear.

41 Action News has reached out to Nike for comment.

The store opened about four years ago, in July 2017.

