Nine children, six adults taken to the hospital after apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on East 42nd Street near Pittman Road early Friday morning.

When crews got to the scene, KCFD said heavy fire could be seen from the front of the structure where the stairwell was.

Firefighters were able to rescue people from the east side of the structure using ladders.

Nine children and six adults were taken to four area hospitals after the incident, according to KCFD.

The condition of those 15 people is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.