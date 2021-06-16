NKC councilman regrets comments made during LGBTQ debate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A North Kansas City councilman spent Wednesday apologizing to the city’s mayor, fellow council members and the city for his poor choice of words during a city council meeting Tuesday night.

During a debate of whether to adopt NKCUnited, a pledge to recognize LGBTQIA residents in the community, Ward 1 Councilman Wes Graves said he used a poor choice of words to describe his opposition to the pledge.

“I made a really poor choice of words,” Graves told 41 Action News Wednesday.

Graves, who said he is proud of the diversity of North Kansas City and is proud to live there, took issue with the government getting involved in showcasing which businesses might or might not take part of the NKCUnited pledge.

“This is extremely Orwellian to me,” Graves said during Tuesday’s meeting, of which was posted on the city’s YouTube page .

As he continued to debate the issue however, some interpreted his remarks as connecting sexual orientation and pedophilia.

It was those remarks that prompted a statement Wednesday from Mayor Bryant DeLong, saying the remarks weren’t representative of the city.

I want to be very clear to our LGBTQ+ residents, staff, and stakeholders that we are a safe, welcoming, inclusive community and we celebrate our rich and diverse population. You are welcome here, you matter, we are better with you in our community, and we support you. pic.twitter.com/EdoO9fV0V5 — Bryant DeLong (@bryantd23) June 16, 2021

Graves said he agreed with the Mayor’s statement that his comments were hurtful and don’t reflect the diversity of the city.

The pledge eventually passed 7-1, a result that Graves says he accepts and is hopeful to move on.

