Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NKC School District staffer on leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct with student

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
Alice will conduct first 3 weeks of school in virtual setting
Homeschooling organizations see flood of parents reaching out as fall start dates inch closer
Posted at 6:03 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 19:03:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City School District confirmed to KSHB 41 Friday night a district employee is on leave after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The district is investigating the allegations, according to a statement.

It is not clear at this time what position the accused held with the school district.

"North Kansas City Schools has very high expectations of teachers and staff and expects all employees to conduct themselves honorably," the statement said. "The district takes all reports of wrongdoing – whether by teachers, staff or students – very seriously. We work with our law enforcement partners to ensure all matters are appropriately resolved. Regardless of the situation, the safety and security of students is always the top priority."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive